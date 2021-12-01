The match between Manchester United and Young Boys will take place at Old Trafford after visitors were granted permission to travel without having to be quarantined.

Because of the Omicron strain, the Champions League match had to be rescheduled from Old Trafford.

As a result of the new variant, restrictions have been placed on arrivals into Switzerland from the United Kingdom, causing Young Boys to fear having to undergo quarantine upon re-entering the country.

However, the Swiss team has confirmed that they have been granted an exemption, allowing them to play in Manchester without having to quarantine afterwards.

“For the away games in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Youth League, YB has received a special permit from the Canton of Bern,” they wrote on Twitter.

“This eliminates the need for players and staff to be quarantined for ten days following their return journey.”

