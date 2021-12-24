Due to a coronavirus outbreak, the match between Olimpia Milano and ALBA Berlin in the EuroLeague has been postponed.

Due to a coronavirus outbreak, the EuroLeague match between Olimpia Milano and ALBA Berlin has been postponed.

After multiple members of the Italian team contracted COVID-19, a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game between AX Armani Exchange Milan and ALBA Berlin scheduled for next Wednesday has been postponed.

“Several team members tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in Milan’s lack of the required eight players on the Authorization List,” EuroLeague said in a statement on Friday.

The Round 18 match was scheduled to take place on December 18 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan.

The new date for the rescheduled game would be announced once it was confirmed, according to the statement.