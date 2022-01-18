The match between Port Vale and Salford has been postponed to allow TRACTOR access to the pitch to repair a goalpost that was damaged by a player.

A TRACTOR was brought onto the pitch to repair a broken goalpost during PORT VALE’S match against Salford.

A player collided with the post during Tuesday’s League Two match at Vale Park, and the game was stopped for ten minutes.

As he defended a Salford free-kick, Connor Hall of Port Vale managed to knock the piece of metal.

Incredibly, one side of the goal frame was bent back on itself in one of the photographs.

Grounds crews worked feverishly to get the post back in working order.

However, they were forced to enlist the help of a tractor in order to save the day.

A rope was attached to one end of the machine and wrapped around the goal post on the other.

And, after a brief struggle, the tractor was able to restore the goal mouth to its original condition.

Fans erupted in applause as the game resumed, with some lengthy stoppage time added to compensate for the interruption.

In the second half, however, Port Vale’s efforts were quickly forgotten when Tom Elliott put Salford ahead in the 50th minute.

Vale were unable to find an equalizer despite their best efforts, and the game ended 1-0 to the visitors.

As a result of the result, Port Vale are still in ninth place in League Two, one point ahead of Salford.

Vale, on the other hand, still has two games in hand on their opponents and, if they win both, could make the play-offs.

