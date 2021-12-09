The match between Tottenham and Brighton has been postponed due to a “significant” number of positive Covid cases.

Because of a “significant” number of positive Covid cases, Tottenham’s match against Brighton has been postponed.

After Antonio Conte confirmed that eight first-team players and five members of the coaching staff had tested positive for the virus, the match was called off.

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton at the Amex Stadium has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak at the north London club.

In a press conference held on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the club’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes, Antonio Conte confirmed that eight first-team players and five members of staff had tested positive for the virus.

“Brighton and Hove Albion’s home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled for Sunday 12 December at 14:00 GMT, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon,” the Premier League said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“Following a significant number of positive Covid-19 cases among players and relevant staff, Tottenham Hotspur requested that the match be rescheduled.”

“Following consultation with the Premier League and the UK Health Security Agency, First Team facilities at the club’s training centre were closed.”

“The Premier League Board has decided to postpone the game following medical advice, with the health of the players and staff taking precedence.”

“The Premier League wishes those with Covid-19 a speedy recovery and the postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course.”

Tottenham apologized to Brighton and Rennes for any inconvenience caused by the fixture postponements.

“We would like to express our sincere apologies to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as both their and our supporters,” a Spurs statement read.

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to both clubs for their patience during this difficult period.”

Spurs released a statement on Wednesday evening announcing that the match against Rennes would be postponed and that the first-team training area would be closed “in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff” following discussions with the Health Security Agency and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport advisors.

Although Uefa initially contradicted Tottenham’s statement by stating that the game would go on as scheduled, they confirmed on Thursday morning that it would be rescheduled.

Spurs were accused of a by Rennes, who had already flown to London for the match.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Tottenham’s match against Brighton postponed due to ‘significant’ number of positive Covid cases