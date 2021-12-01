The match between Watford and Chelsea has been postponed at Vicarage Road after a fan suffered a heart attack.

The match between Watford and Chelsea has been called off at Vicarage Road after a fan suffered a heart attack.

Around 15 minutes into the game, both teams were asked to leave the field as club physios and paramedics treated a fan.

On Wednesday night, the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was called off while medics treated a fan who had suffered a heart attack.

Around 11 minutes into the game, referee David Coote asked both teams’ players to leave the pitch while club physios and paramedics treated the fan.

The match had already been called off due to an injury to Watford defender Adam Masina.

As medics raced across the pitch to one of the Watford supporters’ stands, Coote was seen talking to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Soon after, the players exited the field.

“It was a pretty tragic incident in the crowd,” Amazon Prime reporter Jo Anchor said on the match’s coverage.

A member of the general public has had a heart attack.

He has been receiving CPR from a medical team.

“Obviously, the teams have dispersed due to protocol.

Members of the ambulance teams and football medical staff appear to be attending to the man who has been receiving CPR in the crowd.”

More to come…

