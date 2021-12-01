Trending
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea - Vicarage Road, Watford - December 1, 2021 Referee David Coote talks to Watford's Moussa Sissoko as players are taken off due to a medical emergency in the stands REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

The match between Watford and Chelsea has been postponed at Vicarage Road after a fan suffered a heart attack.

The match between Watford and Chelsea has been called off at Vicarage Road after a fan suffered a heart attack.

Around 15 minutes into the game, both teams were asked to leave the field as club physios and paramedics treated a fan.

On Wednesday night, the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was called off while medics treated a fan who had suffered a heart attack.

Around 11 minutes into the game, referee David Coote asked both teams’ players to leave the pitch while club physios and paramedics treated the fan.

The match had already been called off due to an injury to Watford defender Adam Masina.

As medics raced across the pitch to one of the Watford supporters’ stands, Coote was seen talking to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Soon after, the players exited the field.

“It was a pretty tragic incident in the crowd,” Amazon Prime reporter Jo Anchor said on the match’s coverage.

A member of the general public has had a heart attack.

He has been receiving CPR from a medical team.

“Obviously, the teams have dispersed due to protocol.

Members of the ambulance teams and football medical staff appear to be attending to the man who has been receiving CPR in the crowd.”

More to come…

At Vicarage Road, the match between Watford and Chelsea has been called off ‘after a fan suffered a heart attack.’

