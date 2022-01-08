The match is called off after Ousmane Coulibaly, a 32-year-old Mali international, suffers a heart attack on the pitch and is rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The match is called off after Ousmane Coulibaly, a 32-year-old Mali star, suffers a heart attack on the pitch and is taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Ousmane Coulibaly, a Mali midfielder, suffered a heart attack during a league match in Qatar.

During Al Wakrah’s QNB Stars League match against Al Rayyan, the 16-cap international was on the field.

Coulibaly, 32, collapsed late in the first half in terrifying scenes.

The game was temporarily halted as panicked medics rushed onto the pitch.

The match was eventually abandoned after the severity of the problem was realized, and Al Rayyan was awarded a 1-0 victory, the score at the time of Coulibaly’s collapse.

Coulibaly, who spent 12 years playing in Europe, suffered a heart attack, according to a league statement issued after the game.

“During Saturday’s QNB Stars League match between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah, Ousmane Coulibaly suffered a heart attack, necessitating the intervention of medical and ambulance personnel present at the venue,” it read.

“It should be noted that the player is currently receiving medical treatment.

“The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a speedy recovery, and we appreciate the efforts of both teams’ medical staffs, paramedics, and doctors during such events.”

“With regard to the status of the match, it was agreed to call it a draw and finish the remaining time later, beginning with the score at the time it was stopped (1-0 in Al Rayyan’s favor).”

Coulibaly was quickly wished well by the Qatar Players Association.

“Get well soon Ousmane Coulibaly,” they tweeted.

Coulibaly’s demise is the latest in a worrying trend of elite footballers suffering from heart issues.

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland last summer and hasn’t played a competitive game since receiving an ICD.

Sergio Aguero, a Manchester City legend, was forced to retire just weeks into his time at Barcelona due to a heart problem.

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United was taken off the field against Norwich last month after complaining of discomfort.

And that’s only the beginning; ex-United star Will Keane recently spoke out about Charlie Wyke’s ‘horrendous’ cardiac arrest.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL APPEAR IN THE FUTURE.