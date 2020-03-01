The melancholy party

In “Modern Melancholy” (2019), Roger Bartra recalls, in line with the philosopher Byung-Chul Han, how “a part of today’s world is affected by a serious breakdown of politics, is drowned in hyperinformation and boredom deep”. As Madrid and Barcelona arrive at tonight’s decisive game, first of March, in which the two play the League and something else, nobody has them with respect to boredom. If from Zidane they arrive with the “lost discipline”, discipline lost by the same coach and his equivocal rotations without explanation – it seems that the discipline was lost by the same one who should apply it -, those of Setién exhibit, without shame, a “Sterile possession.” Sterile if the key to current football is to show about five hundred passes without knocking on the door, as happened to Messi and ten more in Naples, because the boredom acquires homeric dimensions. Beyond those “classic” (hyperinformation) things, today’s encounter is that of melancholy. For what they were and for what they are. If the doubt among the whites is Bale and Vinicius, the question is beyond the lost discipline, because then it is the horizon that has been lost. Therefore, the viscontinian beauty of tonight is that they play two shadows of what they were, two decays present. And that has its aesthetic and melancholic appeal. They arrive in their bad hours – there may be worse. So, despite the hyperinformation that the philosopher warns, the fan already knows what awaits him. If there is still an illusion, leave all hope: “Having the ball like never before” (Setién) is the slogan of the Catalans. Often a program, you can take a thousand passes and continue not to make the partridge dizzy but the amateur and think that this is what is expected. Even the wayward Buñuel concluded that cinema could be like this or that, but all he could not afford was to bore the viewer. Like the rest of society, football today, too, pays tribute to the old Polish joke and “moves backwards.” And, hey, so happy. .