The mess of a two-speed promotion playoff

With all the professional football clubs working since yesterday in their sports cities, which still remains in the Second Division B, the teams that will play the express promotion playoff decreed by the Spanish Federation to end the 2019-20 season , they also gave the starting signal to the training sessions at their facilities. However, not everyone was able to do it because, in the case of non-professional football, the authorization was limited to the groups of the provinces that have entered phase 1 of the de-escalation. The same objective, the promotion, but two different speeds on the return to work, which has unleashed the discomfort and complaints in the entities that will reach the playoff (not yet dated) with fewer days of work.

“It is nonsense, we will not be on an equal footing,” explained one of the Second B coaches to ABC, who was unable to return to his club’s facilities yesterday. The Government has not yet authorized the start of the lack of confidence in Malaga and León, for example, and the Marbella and Cultural squads had to continue sweating this Monday at their homes while the UD Ibiza players did exercise individually on the grass of Can Misses. «Ibiza cannot be blamed for anything, on the contrary, it complies with the rules and exercises its right. In Primera they have all returned more or less at the same time. With us it should have been the same », lamented the coach. Last week, Héctor Morales, general manager of Marbella, already warned of this anomaly: “If the priority to retrain is the phase that each city is in, it would be unfair.”

Football is no stranger to the confusion that the de-escalation asymmetry plan designed by the Government has unleashed and the Ibiza yesterday generated controversy on social networks. Rival fans denounced that this return to the pitch could not be carried out until the island is already in phase 2 of the de-escalation. A recent Health order authorized sports clubs, without excluding athletes from non-professional leagues, to train in their outdoor facilities, two by two, complying with the mandatory distance regulations for safety, cleanliness and protection.

Promotions

Canteranos, another advantage

In the coronavirus era, everything is so bizarre that the Peña Deportiva, the other Ibizan team that will attempt the assault on Segunda, will not start training until the City Council of Santa Eulalia, owner of the stadium in which it plays, does not guarantee a safe return to the countryside. “The Higher Sports Council has established a protocol for sports facilities and the UD Ibiza has started its training sessions strictly complying with the indications,” they explained to ABC from the Pitiusa entity, which in recent days has carried out more than forty serological tests.

Esteve Calzada, president of Sabadell, also denounced another anomaly in this playoff after players from the Barcelona affiliate (also from other teams) have started working with the first team, while the players from the Harlequin club, being in the same province, they are still at home. «Another serious anomaly of the Second B Frankenstein. They will have at least two more weeks of preparation than their rivals. We demand urgent authorization to train in the Second ”, he recently demanded. A petition that still stands. .