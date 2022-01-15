The Miami Dolphins are expected to make a decision on Tua Tagovailoa for the 2022 season.

The Miami Dolphins are looking for a new head coach after firing Brian Flores.

However, according to recent reports, the franchise already has a quarterback for the 2022 season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Dolphins intend to hire a new head coach despite the fact that Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback this season.

The former No. 1 is back.

In the event of an “unforeseen occurrence,” the team’s starting quarterback will be the fifth overall pick, and the strategy will be to build around and support him.

