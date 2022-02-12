The Miami Dolphins are rumored to be interested in poaching a top college football assistant.

The Miami Dolphins are rumored to be interested in hiring a top college football assistant coach.

The Dolphins are reportedly bringing in Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum to fill the same position in Miami, according to college football insider Pete Thamel.

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Poaching Top College Football Assistant

