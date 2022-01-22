The Milwaukee Bucks have been slammed on social media for their latest post.

The Milwaukee Bucks are being slammed for their latest social media post.

Grayson Allen is currently the most reviled player in the NBA.

And it appears that the Milwaukee Bucks are relishing the slander.

Friday night, Allen committed a dangerous foul on Chicago Bulls fan favorite Alex Caruso.

As a result of the flagrant 2, the former Duke star was ejected.

According to the New York Post, after Chicago’s 94-90 loss, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said, “Really, really bad.”

“… For Alex to be in the air like that, and for him to take him down like that, he could have put an end to his career.”

And [Allen] has a track record of doing so.

That seemed very dangerous to me.”

The Bucks don’t appear to be remorseful.

On Saturday morning, they shared a Grayson Allen video.

Milwaukee Bucks Getting Crushed For Latest Social Media Post

Milwaukee Bucks Getting Crushed For Latest Social Media Post

Seriously??? — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2022

This is literally so weird — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022