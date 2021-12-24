The Minnesota Timberwolves are dealing with a Coronavirus outbreak, with seven players undergoing health tests.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are dealing with a Coronavirus outbreak, with seven players undergoing health screenings.

Towns joins 6 other Timberwolves teammates in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with Karl-Anthony Towns becoming the NBA’s seventh player to enter the league’s health protocols on Thursday.

Minnesota star Towns was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, and the Timberwolves shared an ineligible players report on Twitter before their game against the Utah Jazz.

Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, and McKinley Wright IV, all 26 years old, have joined six teammates who are currently undergoing treatment.

In 30 league appearances, Towns, one of the Timberwolves’ most important players, averaged 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Towns announced in January that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, months after his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020.

The Timberwolves are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with a 15-17 win-loss record.

The NBA is adamant about the game being played.

Even though many games had to be postponed due to infections within teams last week, the NBA teams will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season.

Despite COVID-19 surges, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN host Malika Andrews on Tuesday that the league has no plans to pause the season.

The NBA had previously suspended the remainder of the 2019-20 season in March 2020 after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus that had caused concern in the league.

Donovan Mitchell became the second Utah player to test positive for COVID-19 after Gobert’s positive result.

After a four-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the NBA resumed play in Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, also known as the Orlando Bubble, a safe and isolated location, at the end of July 2020.