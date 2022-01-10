The Minnesota Vikings’ decision has resulted in some ‘wild’ news.

The Minnesota Vikings’ decision has resulted in ‘wild’ news.

Following the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer, new information has emerged from the Minnesota Vikings organization.

Before some of the Zimmer fallout, according to NFL reporter Charles Robinson, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was reportedly in line for a major promotion.

“As recently as early December, multiple sources believed Rick Spielman was on track to be promoted to a senior position in the Vikings organization,” Robinson tweeted.

“The new title would have placed him between the GMCoach layer and ownership,” he continued.

‘Wild’ News Emerges From Minnesota Vikings Decision

