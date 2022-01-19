The MLB Community Reacts to Carlos Correa’s Injury on Tuesday

The MLB World Reacts To The Carlos Correa News From Tuesday

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is a free agent after seven seasons with the Houston Astros, where he played a key role in three World Series appearances.

Correa now has new representation after failing to land the initial free agency offer he desired.

Correa has hired MLB superagent Scott Boras as his representative, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Boras is one of the world’s most powerful sports agents, having landed billion-dollar contracts for his clients.

This is obviously good news for Correa, who is expected to sign a multimillion-dollar free-agent contract.

Correa will, of course, have to wait until after the MLBPA and owners finish their labor negotiations in the spring or summer.

Corera, on the other hand, is about to get paid, according to MLB fans.

Many people believe he will be paid excessively:

This is going to be a huge deal when he signs on May 15th after the lockout ends. https://t.co/edxDHvQf0N — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) January 19, 2022

The price just went way up… https://t.co/99O6MVo0yg — Brad Kellner (@BradKellner) January 19, 2022

If there’s one thing about boras, he’s gonna get you paid lol https://t.co/wzehxNMjTW — Bailey (@Bailey_McCumm) January 19, 2022

Carlos Correa hiring Scott Boras helps his chances of being a Yankee. https://t.co/5DRCslhshTpic.twitter.com/uFdx2L8sZy — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 19, 2022

Time to earn his pinstripes https://t.co/pFv15fzKoN — Ronny Doitche (@imcale2020) January 19, 2022