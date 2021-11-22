The MLB Community Reacts To The Red Sox’s Monday Announcement

The MLB World Reacts To The Red Sox’s News From Monday

On Monday morning, the Boston Red Sox made a big announcement about Alex Cora.

For the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Boston has exercised its club option on Cora.

If the options are selected, the Red Sox will have the option to keep him in Boston for those seasons.

The Red Sox had a fantastic season in 2021, reaching the American League Championship Series.

They lost in six games to the Houston Astros, but not before going 92-70 in the regular season.

That put them in second place in the AL East, advancing them to the Wild Card round.

The New York Yankees were eliminated 1-0 in that game, and they went on to win the ALDS in four games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cora has been a good manager throughout his time there, and the baseball community has largely reacted positively.

When Boston won 108 games in 2018, Cora was the manager, and the team went on to win the World Series.

In 2019, he also served as the team’s manager before being suspended in 2020 for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

After his suspension was lifted, the Red Sox signed him to a two-year contract for the 2018 season.

However, with the latest news, it’s now a four-year deal.

