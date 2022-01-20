The most egregious mismatches in combat sports, from Floyd Mayweather destroying Nasukawa to WWE star CM Punk taking on Mickey Gall

Floyd Mayweather is set to compete in an exhibition bout in Dubai on February 20 against YouTuber Money Kicks.

The social media sensation, who is only 20, has only fought in a few amateur bouts, whereas Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, having won 50 fights out of 50.

On paper, it appears to be one of the most egregious mismatches ever.

It isn’t the first fight, however, that appears to be completely one-sided right from the start.

Here are a few more things that seemed out of place when they were put together.

Logan Paul was 35 pounds heavier and six inches taller than his opponent going into their boxing match.

However, no one watching the fight was fooled by this, as the pro and the novice were clearly of different classes.

Despite the fact that many believed Mayweather took it easy on Paul for a big payday, Paul went the distance with his opponent.

It’s not for nothing that he’s dubbed ‘Money.’

Floyd enjoys making it, which is why he went to Japan to fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Nasukawa quickly realized, however, that not being able to use his feet put him at a disadvantage.

In the first round, he was knocked down three times before his corner threw in the towel after only 136 seconds.

CM Punk left WWE after a feud with Vince McMahon, and now fights in the UFC.

He put in two years of dedicated training before a bout with Mickey Gall was scheduled in what promised to be an exciting match-up.

However, two minutes and 14 seconds into their fight, CM Punk was forced to submit.

ORIGINALLY, the WWE proposed that eight of their wrestlers compete in real boxing matches as part of an event called the Brawl for All.

Bart Gunn won, earning himself a match at Wrestlemania against knockout artist Butterbean, who weighs 375 pounds.

Unsurprisingly, Butterbean annihilated the wrestler in under a minute.

UFC 118 was the stage.

Randy Couture was already a rising star in the MMA world, having defeated Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort, and Chuck Liddell.

Toney was confident in his chances, but Couture defeated the ex-boxer with an arm triangle three minutes and 19 seconds into the first round.

Seniesa Estrada had an 18-0 record going into the fight, while Miranda Adkins, despite being 43 years old at the time, had only fought five times at a local level.

Of course, the moment the bell rang, she was completely battered, knocked out in less than seven seconds.

It is still one of the…

