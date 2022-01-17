The Most Important Factor Against The Bengals, According to Mike Vrabel

The Biggest Key Against The Bengals, According to Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel isn’t going to make his team’s game plan against the Bengals any more complicated than it already is.

Vrabel has built his team around the offensive line’s ability to open up lanes for the run game.

He’ll keep things simple this weekend in order to beat the Bengals, focusing on a dominant rushing attack.

On Monday, Vrabel told reporters that the Titans will rely on their rushing attack to defeat the Bengals.

“We’re going to have to run the football,” Vrabel said, according to Emily Proud of WKRN. “We’re going to have to do that to be who we are and to be at our best and not be one-dimensional.”

Mike Vrabel Identifies The Biggest Key Against The Bengals

Mike Vrabel Identifies The Biggest Key Against The Bengals