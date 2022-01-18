The Most Likely Trade Destination for Derek Carr, according to NFLcom

The Raiders’ future is in doubt.

Despite overcoming enormous obstacles on the way to a playoff berth, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is far from certain to keep his job.

And, with quarterback Derek Carr’s contract set to expire soon, he could be a trade asset if the Raiders decide not to renew it.

Carr’s potential landing spots, according to NFLcom’s Marc Sessler, were listed on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Colts are the best of the alternatives.

.@MarcSessler predicts #Colts as most likely landing spot for Derek Carr in potential trade: “Wentz and the Colts feel destined for Splitsville, but the QB market lacks juice. An available Carr would vibe with Frank Reich, a masterful coach searching for a long-term answer.” pic.twitter.com/0jy0TJ71gY — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 18, 2022