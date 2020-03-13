‘The most natural body a woman can have’: Bellator babe Loureda laughs off ‘implants’ comment (PHOTOS)

Up-and-coming MMA star Valerie Loureda laughed off claims she is anything but fully ‘au naturel’ after one social media mused that she had had implants.

Floridian beauty Loureda – who is undefeated in two bouts with Bellator MMA – is establishing herself as a firm crowd-pleaser inside the cage and out of it.

The 21-year-old Taekwondo phenom most recently shared snaps on Twitter of her staying in shape in the gym, captioning the workout pics: “Happier and more motivated than ever. Made big changes in my life and it’s paying off.”

Twitter user FightFanatic appeared to suggest that Loureda’s shapely figure was surgically-enhanced, writing: “Amazing the attention people get when they get implants.”

Loureda did not take the suggestion lying down, firing back: “LMAOOO. I have the most natural body a woman can have.”

Loureda’s eye-catching social media output – including to her burgeoning army of more than 200,000 Instagram followers – certainly seems to back up her assertions…

The young flyweight has been out of action since last year after taking a hiatus to film a reality TV show, then seeing her purported comeback fight at Bellator 238 in January fall through due to injury.

But the American Top Team fighter now seems raring to go as she plots her return – ready to prove any doubters wrong about her fighting credentials or otherwise.