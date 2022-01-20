The most prolific teams in Europe have been revealed, with Fulham topping the list after tying an 88-year-old record against Birmingham.

After equaling an 88-year record against Birmingham, Fulham was named the most prolific team in Europe.

LEE BOWYER appeared to foresee what was about to happen.

“Quick turnaround now for the Fulham game on Tuesday, they’ve won 6-2 today…” an interviewer told him after his Birmingham City team drew at Preston on Saturday.

“What’s that, 13 goals in two games?” Bowyer winced and replied.

So it was that Birmingham met the same fate as Bristol City at Craven Cottage, losing 6-2, and that on the heels of Fulham’s 7-0 thrashing of Reading the previous Tuesday.

Marco Silva’s side have scored six goals or more in three consecutive matches for the first time in 88 years, and have the best goals-per-game ratio in the country this season.

Fulham became the first Football League team since the 1890s to win two 7-0 away games in the same season, following an identical scoreline against promotion-chasing Blackburn in November.

The Championship leaders are on track to break the all-time national record of (plus)79 set by Manchester City four seasons ago with a goal difference of (plus)47 and 20 games remaining.

Fulham face Pep Guardiola’s champions in the FA Cup on February 5, and delirious fans have been singing ‘Manchester City, we’re coming for you!’ at their last three games – a chant that started out as gallows humour but has now got them wondering.

Fulham’s ultimate goal for the season is to make history by becoming the first English club to yo-yo between two divisions for five seasons in a row.

Because the colossal asterisk against their recent scoring sprees is that Fulham has failed to make it out of the Premier League in their last two bungled attempts.

Fulham only scored nine Premier League goals at Craven Cottage last season, which is three fewer than they have scored in the last four days.

Fulham, like Norwich City, are implying that the gap between the top two divisions is wider than it has ever been.

This is unquestionably a poor Championship in terms of previous years, with Covid’s financial troubles.

Fulham are too good, too wealthy, and too ruthless.

The most remarkable aspect of Birmingham’s thrashing is that top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has 27 goals in 25 appearances, was scoreless.

Every accomplishment of the Serb is greeted with the assertion that he is “too good for the Championship, not good enough for the Premier League.”

Despite this, Mitrovic scored 11 Premier League goals in a bad team three seasons ago, and he had a confidence crisis last year, which was triggered by a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.