The Movistar Inter of Ricardinho will go to the Cup leader

The Movistar Inter defended its leadership in the National League of Futsal based on hit and that way it was imposed by 3-6 to Jimbee Cartagena, which chains three defeats in a row in the competition, so he moves away from his goal of disputing the qualifiers for the title.

However, the Cartagena team, which had casualties due to injuries from Battery, Ique and Mellado, was ready for everything and within three minutes a throw-in became the first goal after Eka won the dispute for the ball to Carlos Ortiz.

Doubt then opted for the player goalkeeper with Jesús Izquierdo, something at least curious, but it was a timely maneuver to avoid the rival push after 1-0.

The joy, in any case, lasted little because Bebe, next player of the Jimbee and whose signing has already been announced, tied taking advantage of a diagonal and being Raul Jerez out of place.

The Jimbee recited well and Juanpi, with a good shot at Solano pass, put the port city ahead again in the 10th minute.

Inter pulled power then. Humberto, with a great shot, who played in Eka and moved the ball away from Raúl Jerez’s reach, again matched the contest and seconds later Raya left the ball head for a new missile, this one from Borja. Inter for the first time was ahead in the match with five minutes to rest and the difference was even greater when Gadeia culminated a great combination of the interist attack almost on the honk that marked the end of the initial 20 minutes.

Already again five against five, Franklin, at the pass of Gabrielzinho, did succeed and narrowed the result with 3-4. The goal encouraged the rojiblancos who had a great opportunity to tie. Solano forced a penalty against Raya that he threw himself, but he didn’t take advantage of it when his former teammate Jesús Herrero won the game in the absence of 9 minutes and 49 seconds for the conclusion.

Winning or losing often depends on details and so it was in this meeting, regardless of the fact that Inter showed more poise and punch. Eka’s second yellow card cost him the expulsion and a double penalty that Gadeia did not forgive to get 3-5.

Before finishing Ricardinho he left samples of his class with a beautiful goal. A subtle touch of ‘O Magico’, as he is known, to lift the ball before Raúl Jerez was the sentence and a gift for the eyes. .