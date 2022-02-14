The MVP of Super Bowl 56 has been announced by the NFL.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams won MVP of Super Bowl LVI tonight, capping off an incredible 2021 season.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win their second Super Bowl title. The fifth-year star caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:25 remaining.

Kupp set up the game-winning touchdown by drawing a pass interference penalty on Eli Apple on first-and-goal from the one-yard line.

He beat Apple for the touchdown two plays later.

Kupp is the first wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP since Julian Edelman three years ago…against the Rams.

