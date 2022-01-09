The National Anthem, a Story About Jaguars Fans, Has Gone Viral

The National Anthem Goes Viral in a Story About Jaguars Fans

This season in Jacksonville has been a circus.

It’s only fitting, then, that Jaguars fans dressed up in clown costumes for the team’s final game.

Several Jags fans dressed up as clowns to express their displeasure with the team.

And Michael DiRocco, a beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, sent out a hilarious tweet about some of the fans.

“It should be noted that for the National Anthem, a few Jaguars fans did remove their clown wigs,” DiRocco said.

