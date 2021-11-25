The National Anthem from the Bears-Lions Game has gotten a lot of attention in the NFL world.

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions met on the field for a crucial NFC North matchup on Thursday afternoon.

With the exception of pride, neither team has much to play for.

Matt Nagy is clinging to his job as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Dan Campbell, on the other hand, is still looking for his first win as the Lions’ head coach.

However, before the competition began, Ne-Yo performed the national anthem.

Fans rose from their seats to give him a standing ovation for his Motown-inspired rendition of the national anthem.

Here’s what people are saying on social media.

“On the national anthem, Ne-Yo did a great job.

“Way to go,” Bears reporter Dan Wiederer said.

“I like Ne-Yo’s version of the anthem,” Lions reporter Dave Birkett said.

“In Detroit for the Bears and Lions game, Ne-Yo is performing a Motown-themed national anthem.

It was fantastic!

Another person commented, “That was fantastic.”

In terms of the game itself, the Lions took the lead early on with a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to new Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

A 7-0 lead has been established by Detroit.

