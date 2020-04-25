The national basket is put to the test in the Fornite

The idea was cooked in the head by Edgar Vicedo and Fabio Santana, ACB players, and it soon took shape thanks to their enthusiasm and the support of FIReSPORTS, the company that has given them support in organizing the largest event in «Fornite» of Spanish basketball.

Almost a hundred participants, many of whom will be professional players, are scheduled this afternoon (18:00) to play the tournament that will measure their virtual aim in the famous Epic Games game.

Internationals such as the Hernangómez brothers, Álex Abrines, Santi Yusta or Jaime Fernández, who will be joined by representatives of the Women’s League such as Maite Cazorla or Alejandra Quirante. A tournament full of familiar faces that will determine who is the best “shooter” in the national basket.

There will also be representatives of the LEB league and some youtubers who have wanted to contribute their grain of sand to give visibility to the tournament, which can be followed on the Twitch channel of the eSports club «Wygers» with comments by Lucas Rojo on Saturday, April 25 from 18.00. .