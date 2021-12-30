The National Coach of the Year, Walter Camp, was announced on Thursday.

On Thursday, Walter Camp was named the National Coach of the Year.

The Michigan Wolverines and Cincinnati Bearcats both made the College Football Playoff in the 2021 college football season, which was a huge surprise.

No one expected the Wolverines and Bearcats to compete for a national championship heading into the season, with the exception of their respective fanbases.

Of course, Michigan had to beat Ohio State, which it hadn’t done in years.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, took care of business and will face Georgia in a playoff semifinal game.

No non-Power 5 team had ever been ranked in the top four, let alone made the playoffs, before Cincinnati.

The Bearcats, on the other hand, had a perfect season and finished as the No. 1 team in the country.

The country’s top four teams are listed below.

As a result, Luke Fickell, the head coach, will be bringing home some hardware.

Fickell was named the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year, according to college football analyst Brett McMurphy.

Walter Camp National Coach Of The Year Announced Thursday

Walter Camp National Coach Of The Year Announced Thursday