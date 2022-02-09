The National Football League has launched an investigation into the Washington Commanders.

The NFL has formally intervened in the Tiffani Johnston case.

On Wednesday, Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s public relations director, announced that the league will conduct its own investigation into the allegations leveled against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

Not even the proprietor.

“The NFL says the league — not Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders — will conduct an independent investigation into an allegation against Snyder,” according to Tom Pelissero. McCarthy also issued a statement that reads:

“Last week, the League stated that we would look into Ms.

“The League, not the team, will conduct an independent investigation and will be retaining an investigator to determine the facts shortly,” the league said, “as we would any other allegations regarding workplace conduct at the Washington Commanders.”

NFL Announces Investigation Into Washington Commanders

NFL Announces Investigation Into Washington Commanders