The National Football League has reported 37 cases of coronavirus.

The NFL has reported 37 cases of coronavirus.

36 players tested positive for COVID-19, and one of the staff members was diagnosed with an omicron variant.

The NFL has confirmed that 36 players and a staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league announced on Monday that a Washington staffer had tested positive for the new omicron variant.

Tier one and two personnel who have already been vaccinated against the virus must get booster shots no later than December.

The number of positive cases in the league has risen to 27.

The players in tier one, on the other hand, are not required to get vaccinated because talks with the NFL Players Association are still ongoing.

Tier one of the league’s health protocol includes direct access to players for players, coaches, physiotherapists, and trainers.

Managers and football operations personnel make up the second tier.

Media personnel, transporters, and stadium or event workers make up the third tier of staff.