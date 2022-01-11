The NBA Community Reacts To A Big Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

On Tuesday, a major trade rumor involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was circulating.

The Sixers have yet to find a suitable trade partner for Simmons.

Daryl Morey has long stated that he anticipates receiving a superstar player in return.

The only problem is that Simmons isn’t exactly a superstar right now.

As a result, Philadelphia’s front office may change its approach.

A rumor is circulating that the 76ers are planning to sign Simmons and Tobias Harris as a package deal.

NBA fans are sceptical that it will work.

The Sixers are looking to package Tobias Harris with Ben Simmons in trade talks, per @MarcJSpears (h/t @RealGM) pic.twitter.com/Ivw9gHLBWn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 11, 2022

Lmao that makes the trade for Simmons less appealing and likely the return for Sixers even less than what they are currently being offered https://t.co/ZvgV90rqyo — #LFGM (@HenrySanchez) January 11, 2022

Nobody wants just Ben lol but it’s gone be hard to convince somebody to take they contracts after this year they got about a combined 200 mill left that’s a lot to take on for these two https://t.co/ySNsF4frux — Dev (@OGDev5) January 11, 2022

Ain’t no team taking on 72 million in salary right now unless they’re entirely desperate. Harris’ contract is one of the worst in the league. https://t.co/AiKoiO1uSv — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) January 11, 2022