The NBA Community Reacts To A Big Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

On Tuesday, a major trade rumor involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was circulating.

The Sixers have yet to find a suitable trade partner for Simmons.

Daryl Morey has long stated that he anticipates receiving a superstar player in return.

The only problem is that Simmons isn’t exactly a superstar right now.

As a result, Philadelphia’s front office may change its approach.

A rumor is circulating that the 76ers are planning to sign Simmons and Tobias Harris as a package deal.

NBA fans are sceptical that it will work.

