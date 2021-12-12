The NBA Community Reacts To A Major Lakers Trade Rumor

The NBA Community Reacts To A Well-Known Lakers Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be considering a trade for a notable big man on the open market.

Los Angeles has underachieved on the court this season.

Despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers have a 14-13 record this season.

The Western Conference team is said to be interested in acquiring a proven big man.

The Lakers have expressed interest in acquiring Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, according to reports.

Indiana is reportedly considering a teardown.

NBA World Reacts To Notable Lakers’ Trade Rumor

NBA World Reacts To Notable Lakers’ Trade Rumor

Report: Lakers have had ‘some talks’ with the Pacers regarding Myles Turner https://t.co/NCCUt9jGSa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 11, 2021