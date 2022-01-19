The NBA Community Reacts To A Three-Team Trade

The NBA World Reacts To A Major Three-Team Trade

Three NBA teams agreed to a significant trade late Tuesday night, the basketball world learned.

The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a new trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Juancho Hernangomez was acquired by the Spurs, while the Nuggets acquired Bryn Forbes and the Celtics acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier.

Fans flocked to social media to discuss the news quickly.

The new addition seems to have pleased Nuggets fans.

One fan stated, “Trading injured players who are both free agents next year for a guy who can really shoot seems good.”

Trading injured players who are both free agents next year for a guy who can really shoot seems Good https://t.co/vXU6Z2qVn9 — Mark (Healthy) (@swimtoshorey) January 19, 2022

Dozier tearing his ACL this year was such a heartbreaker for him & it put Denver in a tough spot with all their other injuries. Moving Dozier with Bol — essentially two unusable roster spots — to get a NBA-quality guard is a shrewd move. https://t.co/qGr1olulRg — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) January 19, 2022