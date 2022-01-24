The NBA Community Reacts To Anthony Davis’s News From Monday

The NBA Community Reacts To Anthony Davis’ Announcement On Monday

Anthony Davis hasn’t played for the Los Angeles Lakers in over a month and 17 games.

The wait for his return, however, appears to be coming to an end.

Davis is reportedly “probable” to play for the Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

If he plays, it will be his first game since playing 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 17th.

Davis’ return could not have come at a more inconvenient time.

Los Angeles is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 23-24.

They’ve only won two of their previous seven games.

Davis will be a welcome addition to the starting lineup for the Lakers.

He was averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists per game prior to his injury.

Fans of the Lakers have expressed their delight at AD’s return:

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

Let’s goooo AD on da way! https://t.co/p34Tmoplix — Trent C (@Tcreager24) January 24, 2022