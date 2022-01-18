The NBA Community Reacts To Ben Simmons’s News From Tuesday

Ben Simmons is still with the Philadelphia 76ers and has yet to play a single minute of the 2021-22 NBA season.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not play this season at all. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes the entire year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on NBA Today.

“It sounds unbelievable to think that a guy who is still getting fined for every game, practice, and weightlifting session that he misses is still getting heavy fines as of the January 15 paycheck that he received.”

He’ll be fine if it lasts the entire season.”

Every time Simmons’ name appears in the news, fans take to social media to express their opinions.

Following the latest news, this happened once more.

Simmons is only hurting himself, according to one supporter.

“He’s only hurting himself, he’s not that good,” a fan commented.

