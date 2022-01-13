The NBA Community Reacts To Bol Bol’s News On Thursday

Bol Bol was reportedly traded to the Detroit Pistons by the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

However, he is still on the Nuggets’ roster just a few days later.

Why? Because, according to Denver insider Mike Singer, Bol Bol failed his physical, effectively nullifying the trade.

His report reads as follows:

After the news broke earlier this afternoon, fans quickly began to weigh in.

The news of the botched trade didn’t sit well with at least one Pistons fan.

"WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT I MISSED

The Pistons had an issue with Bol’s physical and reneged on the trade, which would’ve sent Rodney McGruder and a late second-round pick to Denver. The Nuggets announced the trade in a release on Monday. In general, after trade calls happen and become official with the NBA, there’s usually a window in the following days where the involved players must pass a physical. That’s where the issue arose.

WAIT A SECOND I MISSED THIS ARE YOU KIDDING ME https://t.co/IL8iKaEhy3 — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) January 13, 2022