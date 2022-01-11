The NBA Community Reacts To Bradley Beal’s News From Tuesday

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol for the second time in less than a month.

In late December, Beal was placed on the COVID-19 list, which forced him to miss four games.

Prior to today’s designation, he appeared in six games following his return.

Despite some reservations about getting the COVID-19 vaccine (including anti-vax comments), Beal received his shots.

The frequency of Beal’s health and safety stints drew criticism from fans across the league.

One fan wrote, “This is like the 30th time this season, what the hell.”

On Twitter, one fan added, “Yeah, I’m convinced the wizards won’t play a single game this season fully healthy.”

Another said, “COVID is just bullying Beal right now.”

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

