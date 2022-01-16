The NBA Community Reacts to Cade Cunningham’s Suspension on Sunday

When star rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons’ frustrating afternoon became even more frustrating.

Cunningham was controversially ejected after a vicious reverse dunk over Suns big man Jalen Smith.

The Pistons guard pointed somewhat in the direction of Smith as he prepared to walk back down the court, prompting the officials to blow a whistle.

Cunningham was assessed his second technical foul for alleged taunting, and the Pistons trailed by 20 points at the end of his afternoon.

NBA fans and media members who were watching the game in real time weren’t happy with the decision to call a technical after the dunk.

Cunningham’s point was mostly dismissed, and some speculated that he was pointing to the Pistons bench rather than Smith.

NBA World Reacts To Cade Cunningham’s Ejection Sunday

The fans do not pay their hard earned money to watch the officials. Throwing out (a second T) Cade Cunningham for pointing to his bench is awful. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 16, 2022

Excuse me, Cade Cunningham got ejected for dunking too hard? — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) January 16, 2022

CADE CUNNINGHAM. So nasty they ejected him 😭🔥

pic.twitter.com/v1jhOqxqpi — 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚🎯 (@CadePistons) January 16, 2022

Cade Cunningham when he gets his bill from the NBA pic.twitter.com/YnzcPkpisP — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 16, 2022