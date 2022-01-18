The NBA Community Reacts To Chandler Parsons’ Newfound Fame

The NBA Community Reacts To Chandler Parsons’ News

Chandler Parsons, an NBA forward, made a big announcement on his Instagram account early Tuesday morning.

The former second-round draft pick has decided to hang up his cleats.

“Man, I’m not sure where to begin… It’s been a crazy couple of years that has put a lot of things into perspective.”

“I’ve had so many ups and downs, and I’m grateful for each one,” Parsons wrote.

“All I ever wanted to be was an NBA player.”

I had no idea what that meant; all I wanted to do was compete and play basketball at the highest level.

I can proudly say, “I DID THAT!” It wasn’t perfect, but it was a lot of fun, and I’d like to thank everyone who helped me achieve my goals.”

Parsons, who was drafted 38th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, had a great start to his career.

In 2011-12, he was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Parsons signed a long-term deal with the Dallas Mavericks after his time with the Rockets came to an end.

He signed a four-year, (dollar)94 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies after a successful stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

Due to injuries, he was never able to fulfill that contract.

Parsons will be missed by fans across the country, despite his less-than-perfect career.

“It’s too bad his career came to an end like this,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“When he played for the Rockets, Mavs, I enjoyed watching him.”

NBA World Reacts To The Chandler Parsons News

So sad his career ended like this.. 😔 I enjoyed watching him when he was playing for the Rockets, Mavs https://t.co/CetOxBce6X — Marie (@zme_ow305) January 18, 2022