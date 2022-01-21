The NBA Community Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Direct Message To The Lakers

The NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Direct Message To The Los Angeles Lakers

Charles Barkley had a blunt message for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

He’s fed up with people criticizing Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel for the team’s recent struggles.

Instead, he blamed “the people up top” for putting together the Lakers’ roster.

“The way they’ve tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus irritates me,” Barkley said before being cut off and a waiting guest was interviewed.

When they got back, Barkley said, “I’m still mad.”

“Listen, I’m not going to sit here like all those other networks’ clowns who have their heads up the Lakers’ arses.

Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook are being blamed.

“Listen, the people who put that garbage together are running and hiding like cowards, saying, ‘Oh, it’s Frank and it’s Russ.’ They put all those old geezers out there,” says the narrator.

Barkley’s remarks have received a lot of support on social media.

“He isn’t wrong,” one supporter stated.

