The NBA Community Reacts To Derrick Rose’s News From Wednesday

The NBA World Reacts To Derrick Rose’s News From Wednesday

Derrick Rose’s injury history is one of the most frustrating in the NBA.

The 2011 NBA MVP is banged up again in the middle of his second season with the New York Knicks.

Rose had successful surgery on his right ankle early this morning, the Knicks announced on Wednesday evening.

In eight weeks, the team plans to re-evaluate him.

With an ankle injury, Rose has been out of the last two games for the Knicks, but he was considered day-to-day.

In December, he last performed.

In Houston, he was only on the floor for 12 minutes.

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Rose News

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Rose News

Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2021

There’s optimism Derrick Rose’s return from right ankle surgery could be closer to a six-week timetable, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/O3jzT5cxTg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

Horrible news for the Knicks: https://t.co/dzVcn0oREE — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 23, 2021

Eight weeks goddamit https://t.co/46EO5hJZgG — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) December 23, 2021

Ugh. Positive thoughts. Stay strong https://t.co/GRbUpO2nAT — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) December 23, 2021

Welp that went 0-100, real quick

Glad all went well, looking forward to the return of the 🌹 https://t.co/w9MDkalA5z — Danny B (@dan_ny_b) December 23, 2021