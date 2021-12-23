Trending
The NBA Community Reacts To Derrick Rose’s News From Wednesday

Derrick Rose’s injury history is one of the most frustrating in the NBA.

The 2011 NBA MVP is banged up again in the middle of his second season with the New York Knicks.

Rose had successful surgery on his right ankle early this morning, the Knicks announced on Wednesday evening.

In eight weeks, the team plans to re-evaluate him.

With an ankle injury, Rose has been out of the last two games for the Knicks, but he was considered day-to-day.

In December, he last performed.

In Houston, he was only on the floor for 12 minutes.

