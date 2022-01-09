The NBA Community Reacts To Dirk Nowitzki’s Statue

The Dallas Mavericks debuted a model of the statue that will soon be installed in the arena earlier this week.

Mark Cuban unveiled concept art for a statue of Dirk Nowitzki to be erected outside the arena.

Dirk can be seen taking a shot in the model, with three basketballs representing the shot’s movement.

Take a look at it.

NBA World Reacts To The Dirk Nowitzki Statue

Concept of Dirk’s statue that will be built outside of the Mavs arena. 🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/tHYgdfTalg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 6, 2022

We all agree that the three balls on the Dirk statue looks dumb, right? — Greg (@gwiss) January 6, 2022

@mcuban we are BEGGING you to get rid of the top two balls on that statue. it’s not too late! — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2022