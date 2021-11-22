The NBA Community Reacts To Gilbert Arenas’ Comments

The NBA World Reacts To Gilbert Arenas’ Remarks

On social media, Gilbert Arenas’ reaction to the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons brawl has gone viral.

Both LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons were ejected from their respective games on Sunday night.

During a rebound attempt, LeBron took a clear swipe at Stewart, drawing blood.

Stewart was enraged and had to be restrained by several teammates as he tried to attack LeBron.

It was quite a scene.

Arenas, who played against LeBron in Washington in the mid-2000s, expressed his displeasure with the fight on Instagram.

It appears to amuse NBA fans.

“Perhaps the greatest take in NBA history,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He didn’t tell a single lie.

Only CP3 and Rondo are able to throw their hands.

The rest of them are just going to be dancing.

RondoCp3andgt; this anyday lol,” one fan added on Twitter. “Dude had Bron right in his face and waited until his boys came to act like he was going to do something all that running for what? RondoCp3andgt; this anyday lol.”

On Sunday evening, the Lakers defeated the Pistons, 121-116.

It will be interesting to see if there is any additional punishment.

LeBron and Isaiah Stewart get into it 😳 Wow. pic.twitter.com/VJFntCo6cY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2021

“U can’t charge at the #KING like that on tv 💯 you will be drug tested #tivoice expeditiously…u probably haven’t read the memo on fight attempts in the nba #1 don’t square up with @kingjames@easymoneysniper EVER💯” – Gilbert Arenas to Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/7HWKeuKEws — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 22, 2021