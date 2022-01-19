The NBA Community Reacts to Important Frank Vogel News

Despite the Lakers’ victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, it appears that Frank Vogel will be coaching for his job for the rest of the season.

Vogel’s job is in “serious jeopardy,” according to Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic. If no progress is made in the next few weeks, Vogel could lose his job.

During the 2019-20 season, Vogel led the Lakers to a championship, but the previous year and a half has been a letdown.

Vogel will be evaluated game by game, according to the report.

This may appear to be unfair, but the Lakers are clearly dissatisfied with their current performance.

NBA World Reacts To Significant Frank Vogel News

NBA World Reacts To Significant Frank Vogel News

Frank Vogel’s job with Lakers “is in serious jeopardy” despite last night’s win over the Jazz, per @billoram & @sam_amick He’s said to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis pic.twitter.com/DOBruQ5Agf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022

Whatever happens to Frank Vogel should happen to Rob Pelinka. There are definitely valid criticisms of Vogel’s performance as coach of the Lakers, but Rob Pelinka inarguably has done a worse job as general manager of the Lakers. If one goes, the other has to go. https://t.co/2DiH03qJEx — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 18, 2022

He hasn’t been the most ideal coach for this year’s Lakers but there’s no reason to fire him this late in the szn. https://t.co/t52aysdIta — Dom (@LakerTherapy) January 18, 2022