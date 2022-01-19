Trending
The NBA Community Reacts To Important Frank Vogel News

Despite the Lakers’ victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, it appears that Frank Vogel will be coaching for his job for the rest of the season.

Vogel’s job is in “serious jeopardy,” according to Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic. If no progress is made in the next few weeks, Vogel could lose his job.

During the 2019-20 season, Vogel led the Lakers to a championship, but the previous year and a half has been a letdown.

Vogel will be evaluated game by game, according to the report.

This may appear to be unfair, but the Lakers are clearly dissatisfied with their current performance.

