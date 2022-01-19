The NBA Community Reacts to Important Frank Vogel News
Despite the Lakers’ victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, it appears that Frank Vogel will be coaching for his job for the rest of the season.
Vogel’s job is in “serious jeopardy,” according to Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic. If no progress is made in the next few weeks, Vogel could lose his job.
During the 2019-20 season, Vogel led the Lakers to a championship, but the previous year and a half has been a letdown.
Vogel will be evaluated game by game, according to the report.
This may appear to be unfair, but the Lakers are clearly dissatisfied with their current performance.
Frank Vogel’s job with Lakers “is in serious jeopardy” despite last night’s win over the Jazz, per @billoram & @sam_amick
He’s said to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis pic.twitter.com/DOBruQ5Agf
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022
Whatever happens to Frank Vogel should happen to Rob Pelinka.
There are definitely valid criticisms of Vogel’s performance as coach of the Lakers, but Rob Pelinka inarguably has done a worse job as general manager of the Lakers. If one goes, the other has to go. https://t.co/2DiH03qJEx
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 18, 2022
He hasn’t been the most ideal coach for this year’s Lakers but there’s no reason to fire him this late in the szn. https://t.co/t52aysdIta
— Dom (@LakerTherapy) January 18, 2022
Totally unfair man. They don’t play defence and have minimal guard play and RW has been a mess but sure let’s blame Vogel https://t.co/rzke67LPSL
— Charlton C (@Correia47) January 18, 2022