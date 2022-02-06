The NBA Community Reacts To James Harden’s News From Saturday

James Harden has made it clear that he is dissatisfied with the way things are going in Brooklyn.

With Kevin Durant out and Kyrie Irving paling part-time, he now has to be the guy, according to CBS Sports.

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s James Harden News

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s James Harden News

James Harden frustrated at ‘having to be the guy’ for Nets after thinking he was joining superteam, per reporthttps://t.co/bVitiN8Quh — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) February 5, 2022

Wasn’t KD the one dragging mf’s through the playof… nvm https://t.co/ltMiDBByyV — ty (@headbandbanter) February 6, 2022

Son said “this wasn’t in the brochure” LMFAOOOOOOOO https://t.co/eVOkYhlthY — Mars (@marsjoint) February 5, 2022