The NBA Community Reacts To Joe Johnson’s News

The NBA Community Reacts To Joe Johnson’s Injuries

Just when you thought 2021 couldn’t possibly have any more surprises in store for us, the Boston Celtics surprised us once more before the holidays.

The Celtics have signed Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Johnson, a 40-year NBA veteran, made his NBA debut in 2001 with the Celtics.

Johnson, on the other hand, has been out of the NBA since the end of the 2017-18 season.

He spent the previous two seasons in the BIG3, where he was named league MVP twice.

Johnson is expected to suit up against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

Fans are already ecstatic to see him return, and “Iso Joe” is making a comeback:

NBA World Reacts To The Joe Johnson News

