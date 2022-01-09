The NBA Community Reacts to Kawhi Leonard’s News From Friday

According to reports, the Los Angeles Clippers have received some good news regarding superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

NBA insider Chris Haynes stated during last night’s game between the Clippers and Suns that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and that a return from his torn ACL injury this season is a “strong possibility.”

This news has elicited a lot of excitement among NBA fans.

“Oh yeah, playoffs gon be f—– crazy this year sheesh,” another added. “Klay coming back, Kyrie coming back, and Kawhi coming back this season?”

