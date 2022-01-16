Trending
The NBA Community Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Injury

After suffering a knee injury against the Pelicans on Saturday night, Nets star Kevin Durant looks to be out indefinitely.

Durant was forced to leave the game after Bruce Brown’s arm collided with his knee.

After what the team described as a “knee sprain,” Durant was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Sunday, he had an MRI to see how serious his injury was, and he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

