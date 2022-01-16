The NBA Community Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Injury

The NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Injury
After suffering a knee injury against the Pelicans on Saturday night, Nets star Kevin Durant looks to be out indefinitely.
Durant was forced to leave the game after Bruce Brown’s arm collided with his knee.
After what the team described as a “knee sprain,” Durant was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
On Sunday, he had an MRI to see how serious his injury was, and he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL.
NBA World Reacts To The Kevin Durant Injury News
Nets on Durant: pic.twitter.com/z7Wfr0KWdP
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2022
Woah. This is huge. https://t.co/HxeYhKhyGE
— Poch Magsino (@hancholoo) January 16, 2022
Damn😔 https://t.co/HsozEBP48F
— 🇭🇹🥷🏾🦍🐻🚀OVOThanos🦉🧠⚡️👑💪🏾 (@YonkoDarkseid) January 16, 2022
“Expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation” is among the vaguest injury updates I ever remember. Like, technically, that’s true of basically any basketball injury. “A period” is basically meaningless. https://t.co/IX3Gj2mA4R
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 16, 2022
KD missing 6 weeks? https://t.co/Os2mK57noDpic.twitter.com/XFg893rOHF
— JT💫 (@DoncicsMVP) January 16, 2022
Bruh that’s like 6 weeks ain’t it 😟 https://t.co/7armlAcrNL
— NBAPlayersRHuman (@Alwaysn4evaArt) January 16, 2022
Thank God it’s not that serious https://t.co/cFCsMDvj0k
— D. Love 🇦🇸 (@dee_0117) January 16, 2022
Glad it’s just a sprain & not his ACL https://t.co/xPfKs1Yl1O
— DEFUND THE POLICE (@locqueenlisa) January 16, 2022
Take my left knee https://t.co/aqufX1j2v0
— Jake Ostrove (@JakeOstroveWBOY) January 16, 2022