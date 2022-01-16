The NBA Community Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Injury

The NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Injury

After suffering a knee injury against the Pelicans on Saturday night, Nets star Kevin Durant looks to be out indefinitely.

Durant was forced to leave the game after Bruce Brown’s arm collided with his knee.

After what the team described as a “knee sprain,” Durant was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Sunday, he had an MRI to see how serious his injury was, and he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

NBA World Reacts To The Kevin Durant Injury News

NBA World Reacts To The Kevin Durant Injury News

“Expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation” is among the vaguest injury updates I ever remember. Like, technically, that’s true of basically any basketball injury. “A period” is basically meaningless. https://t.co/IX3Gj2mA4R — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 16, 2022

Bruh that’s like 6 weeks ain’t it 😟 https://t.co/7armlAcrNL — NBAPlayersRHuman (@Alwaysn4evaArt) January 16, 2022

Thank God it’s not that serious https://t.co/cFCsMDvj0k — D. Love 🇦🇸 (@dee_0117) January 16, 2022

Glad it’s just a sprain & not his ACL https://t.co/xPfKs1Yl1O — DEFUND THE POLICE (@locqueenlisa) January 16, 2022