The NBA Community Reacts To Kevin Durant’s News From Saturday

The NBA Reacts To Kevin Durant’s News From Saturday

When it comes to COVID-19, the Brooklyn Nets can’t seem to get a break.

Kevin Durant, the NBA’s star forward, was informed on Saturday that he had entered the league’s protocols.

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Kevin Durant News

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Kevin Durant News

Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Nets now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021

COVID GOTTA CHILL 😭 https://t.co/zJHSIMGUOS — Jesus saves I $pend (@kieraaag) December 18, 2021

They needa just pause the season for now , it way to much going on https://t.co/VrXespwkUK — Mari (@_Marquicia) December 18, 2021