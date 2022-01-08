Trending
The NBA Community Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Injury on Saturday

Klay Thompson hasn’t appeared in an NBA game in 575 days.

This will change on Sunday.

Thompson will make his 2021 season debut tomorrow night against the Cavaliers, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj tweeted, “Here we go.”

“After a two-year absence, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

