The NBA Community Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Injury on Saturday

Klay Thompson hasn’t appeared in an NBA game in 575 days.

This will change on Sunday.

Thompson will make his 2021 season debut tomorrow night against the Cavaliers, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj tweeted, “Here we go.”

“After a two-year absence, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

Here we go: After two years away, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to make a return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Thompson announces. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2022

So from June 13, 2019 to January 9, 2022. Wild stuff … https://t.co/fpBvmZZYvB — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 8, 2022