The NBA Community Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Latest Video

Kyrie Irving’s New Video Gets a Reaction From The NBA

Due to his vaccination status, Kyrie Irving has yet to play for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

That could change very soon, based on his most recent video.

Irving shared a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers on Tuesday.

While this could mean nothing, the timing of this video is most likely not coincidental.

Brooklyn has “renewed optimism” that Irving will return to the team, according to reports earlier this week.

However, it’s unclear whether this means he’ll be vaccinated or will only play part-time for the Nets.

Irving’s latest video has gotten a lot of mixed reactions.

Some fans believe he’ll be back with the Nets soon, while others believe he’s just playing games with them.

NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s New Video

