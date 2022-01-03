The NBA Community Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s News From Monday

The NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s News From Monday

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of making his season debut after missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Kyrie is expected to make his season debut against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Even if Kyrie was healthy, the Nets would be unable to play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the Barclays Center.

Kyrie Irving has stated that he will not abide by the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the city of New York.

As a result, he won’t be able to play in any NBA games in New York City until he does.

However, Kyrie’s return has stunned and elated the NBA community.

Fans and media members, in particular, are expecting Kyrie to help the Nets break out of their two-game losing streak:

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Officially the most anticipated Wednesday night in Indiana of all time https://t.co/2Vh282ijYP — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) January 3, 2022

The Nets have basically all their key players back rom COVID protocols, except for Joe Harris, who has a non-COVID related injury. Pretty much Sean Marks and the Nets arguing they needed Irving back because of player availability doesn’t hold water (and didn’t at the time.) https://t.co/jsgO7udpsF — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 3, 2022

AHHHHH LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/frsRgnAGJA — MVP SZN KD (23-11) (@DurGoat_7) January 3, 2022